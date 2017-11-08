Consider This: November 9, 2017

“Here’s to those who inspire us and don’t even know it.”

Think about a grade school or high school teacher who was a strong, positive influence on you. If you were to run into him or her today, what might you say?

Think about when an older sibling or parent (or parental figure) protected you, supported you, or taught you something that you’ve been grateful for your whole life.

In my experience, I sometimes hear from folks about how something we talked about, or something they read in one of my books or columns inspired them. It’s a wonderfully rewarding experience!

Now think about the times you’ve tried to help someone in need, or inspire a youth, or help a friend…even the smallest gesture might have made a big difference. You may be inspiring someone every day without knowing it. Kind of makes you want to be your best self whenever possible, eh?