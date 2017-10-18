Consider This: October 19, 2017

by

“We stopped checking for monsters under our bed when we realized they were inside us.” — The Joker

We’ve all got our demons. Some are hidden away in the dark corners of our psychic attic—they feel unreachable, yet they prick and poke now and then, causing us to wonder something about ourselves.

Some are just under the surface, like the waterline of an iceberg. We can see them, but not clearly. Maybe we don’t understand them yet, or perhaps we do; we just don’t know what to do about them.

Others are in our awareness, whether comfortably or uncomfortably, and it’s clear they ask for our attention. But are we skilled enough to take it from there, healthfully navigating through them, gaining invaluable awareness into ourselves?

Ahh, life’s demons. Whether from infancy or last week, they hide under the bed no more.

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Wednesday

October 25, 2017

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours