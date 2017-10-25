Consider This: October 26, 2017

“It is entirely possible to be a kind, loving person who refuses to tolerate bullshit. In fact, it’s not only possible, it’s absolutely necessary.” — Nanea Hoffman

If you had a friend who spoke to you in the same way you sometimes speak to yourself—when you are down on yourself, flagellating yourself for something you did, said, or thought, beating your self-esteem to a pulp, how long would you allow that person to be your friend? Hopefully, not long.

Boundaries are a healthy relationship imperative. They are formed by deciding where to set your limits, for your own self-worth, peace of mind, and the health of the relationship. One side of the line is intolerable, the other is allowable. On one side, bullshit. On the other, truth.

Consider this: We teach others how to treat us by how we treat ourselves.