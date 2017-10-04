Consider This: October 5, 2017

“In case no one told you today…you’re beautiful. You’re needed. You’re alive for a reason. You’re stronger than you think. You’re gonna get through this. Don’t ever give up. I love you.”

Pick one of the above that you really need to hear today. Or pick one that you wish someone special would tell you. (Who’s that someone?) Or perhaps, choose one for someone else.

Why is it so much easier to say, even in jest, “Dude, you’re such a loser!” Or, “Don’t be such an idiot!” As an adult, when said in jest, we might handle it fine. 

But what if it’s originally from a wounding, abusive childhood, and the echoes still feel raw? Not so easy. Or maybe it’s the words that we most fear, that we’re already telling ourselves.

Consider this: Every chance you get, verbalize the beautiful. Compliment someone. Hug someone. And be part of creating a world that keeps the good stuff going.

