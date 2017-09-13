Consider This: September 14, 2017

“Be kinder to yourself. And then let that kindness flood the world.” — Pema Chodron

Nothing like a massive hurricane to spark the caring part of us to be concerned for our loved ones. We hope they’re okay, while we might feel helpless to help. And if we cannot do anything to ease their predicament, should they be vulnerable or in danger, we can always send caring thoughts, meditations/prayers, and energy that helps to keep them safe and surrounded with white light and protection.

If that sounds “out there,” what is meditation and/or prayer besides reaching out, connecting, asking for and sharing blessings? For our loved ones—or anyone—going through a struggle now and in Irma’s aftermath:May you be held safely, protected in the arms of Spirit.

May you feel our love and concern, even from miles away, and know that you are part of everything good. May we all keep the faith, especially during challenging times, and know, deep inside, that all will be okay.