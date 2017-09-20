Consider This: September 21, 2017

“Don’t think about what can happen in a month. Don’t think about what can happen in a year. Just focus on the 24 hours in front of you and do what you can to get closer to where you want to be.”

Everything happens in the present, and the only thing we’re guaranteed is this moment. When we put unnecessary energy toward the future, we are likely worried or anxious. Unnecessary energy toward the past often brings up regret or guilt. Certainly remembering fun times from before, or anticipating exciting upcoming events is the exception to the rule.

The point is, the here and now is our reality, and making the most of that, celebrating that, is what keeps us emotionally balanced and centered. Feeling grateful for what is, accepting what is, right here and now, is all that is within our control.

Take a deep breath. Feel the present, smell it, taste it, let it wash over you and see what happens.