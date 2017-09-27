Consider This: September 28, 2017

“You know, sometimes all you need is twenty seconds of insane courage. Literally just twenty seconds of embarrassing bravery. And I promise you, something great will come of it.” — from We Bought A Zoo

What do you want for yourself, down deep in your heart of hearts? Way down, in the core soul garden that is a private sanctuary, where what is known is known only to you and the universe. Sometimes perhaps you don’t even know! Not right away, not all the time. But the universe does. Or your Higher Power, the God of your understanding, Spirit, Source.

Take a deep breath, and tap into that place. What do you need insane, embarrassing courage for? To do something…say something…be something? What wonderful and surprising dreams do you have for yourself? Be brave. Ask. Something great will come of it. 

