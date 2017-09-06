Consider This: September 7, 2017

“Everybody is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” — Albert Einstein

Here’s a new word for you: “Atelophobia”. Generally speaking, it means the fear of not being good enough. A person suffering from atelophobia thinks that all his or her efforts are error prone. (The word phobia is derived from the Latin word “phobos” meaning fear.)

So what to do with this? Think of that poor fish—let’s say a salmon—trying to win a bet from some smart-ass carp in the fish bar…everyone’s throwin’ back a few fishtinis, and he accepts. He heads outside to climb a tree, falls backward and dies, right after feeling like an idiot.

Now, put that same fish in his familiar rapids, swimming upstream like a champ, and he’s a miracle of nature. And so I ask you, dear readers, what is your take-away from this?