America’s Tiniest Festival

Audubon Acres welcomes the Tennessee Tiny House Festival

Forget Bonnaroo and Coachella, there’s only one festival this year celebrating what really matters: the realization that owning a home without crippling yourself financially is now a reality. The 2017 Tennessee Tiny House Festival rolls into Audubon Acres this Friday for a weekend-long party dedicated to downsizing.

Curated by the United Tiny House Association, this year’s event provides fun and entertainment for everyone. For the adults, along with scores of tiny homes available for exploring, there’s also over two dozen workshops with presentations from some of the brightest minds associated with the Tiny House movement, including a few familiar faces you’ve probably seen on television.

Learning about the joys one experiences after freeing themselves from an unbearable mortgage payment will no doubt make you want to dance, and that’s where the live music comes into play. Friday and Saturday night overflows with an eclectic lineup of musicians. From the groovy reggae sounds of Root of All to the sweet, acoustic music from Austin Zackary, there’s something special for all types of music lovers.

Friday morning the festival opens exclusively to students as they offer free school Field Trip sessions. Kids will love the popular “skoolies,” (former buses converted into tiny houses) as well as the gypsy wagons, yurts, and other special tiny homes parked down in the “Bohemian Village.”

Afterwards, the young ones can cruise over to “Big Adventures of Tiny House Land,” for story-time and free movies all weekend or head over to the Saturday night bonfire where fire dancers are scheduled to perform.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock (or in your bomb shelter) you’re probably somewhat knowledgeable about the Tiny House movement. Chances are you’ve most likely met someone, somewhere, who won’t quit talking about how great their life is since they decided size doesn’t matter when it comes to their homes and how they’re no longer spending the majority of their paycheck on the mortgage payment.

The crusade fighting for personal happiness and financial freedom believes everyone can live this new American dream. The new secret to happiness is going small.

John and Fin Kernohan founded the festival back in 2015, and they’re a couple who practice what they preach. They formerly lived in a 304 square foot Tiny House but they’ve since upgraded into a 148 square foot home nicknamed “Tiny Firehouse Station No. 9,” which they use for traveling around the country, promoting fire prevention.

They’ve appeared on “Tiny House Big Living,” as well as “The Today Show,” spreading the word about their lifestyle.

They also make sure their festival gives back to the community. Proceeds from the Georgia festival fully-funded the building of a Tiny House for a homeless veteran and his wife.

The 2016 Tiny House festival in Georgia boasted a record setting attendance with over sixty thousand people, easily making it the largest Tiny House festival this country has ever witnessed. Yet, with mortgage rates increasing daily, there’s no doubt more and more Americans will soon begin taking interest in the Tiny House movement.

When will you go tiny so you can live the large life?

Tiny House Festival

Audubon Acres

900 N. Sanctuary Rd.

(423) 892-1499

unitedtinyhouse.com