Are You Ready For Grillin’ Season?

Local grillmaster Kent Whitaker has the perfect book for you

The hot summer months are here, which means it’s time to fire up the grills and smokers and invite your friends over for an old fashioned backyard bash. And Chattanooga author and grillmaster Kent Whitaker wants to make it easy for you to be the king of the backyard cookout.

His latest book, “Great American Grilling”, is chock full of great grilling and tailgating tips, tricks, and recipes. Whitaker, also known as the “Deck Chef,” has taken his down-home, Southern-style cooking to an art-form, serving up flavor, amazing recipes, easy grilling hacks, and grilling trivia, with a side-dish of history, graphics, and lip-smacking dishes.

It’s not just a cookbook—though it does feature mouth-watering recipes like Petite Sirloin with Port Mushroom Shallot Sauce, Grilled Sea Bass Fillets with Garlic Red Potatoes and Sweet Gingered Five-Spice Pork Kabobs. What makes it most useful are the great insider hints, pit-proven tips, and tried-and-true techniques for year-round smoking, grilling and barbecuing. “I like to do a bit more than burgers and dogs on the grill,” Whitaker explains.

And he knows his stuff. He is co-editor of the “State Hometown Cookbook Series” as well as the author of “Smoke in the Mountains” and “Checkered Flag Cooking”. He’s also appeared on the Food Network and won the Emeril Live / Food Network barbecue contest.

Following along with his useful tips and tricks will surely make any backyard barbeque or parking lot tailgating party (remember, football season is just around the corner) a memorable event, elevating the backyard griller, tailgater, or smoker to the level of grilling guru.

For example, Whitaker says there are three key things every griller should know. “Get to know your grill before you plan to cook for a crowd,” he explains. “Knowing the capacity, fuel source and working condition of your grill or smoker can prevent a lot of disappointment later.”

He also urges practice, practice, practice. “Practice makes perfect. Don’t try new recipes for a crowd; stick to the standards or cook it at least once for your family first.”

And as for making your grilled meat and vegetables as tasty as possible? “Quick flavor is easy when you keep fruit juice, beer, wine and seasoning packets on hand for quick marinades.”

The book includes sections with foil packet cooking tips and recipes, as well as how to make fantastic pizza on the grill. His recipes for appetizers, dipping sauces, marinades, and rubs that burst with flavor will turn the everyday grilling experience into one that family and friends will be excited to talk about.

“Great American Grilling” is the ultimate cookbook for anyone looking to perfect their grilling, tailgating, and smoking skills. It is available at local book stores and gift shops as well as online at greatamericanpublishers.com. To learn more about Whitaker, head on over to thedeckchef.com