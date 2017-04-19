Celebrate Sci-Fi & Superheroes

The Chattanooga Symphony brings supernatural music down to earth

The world class Chattanooga Symphony is a legendary aspect of Chattanooga’s thriving music and arts scene. While throughout the season, many of their astounding shows like Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5, Dvorak Symphony No. 7, Mozart and Mahler, and Bartok Concerto for Orchestra, potentially get overlooked by some of the younger generations of Chattanoogans, this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater, the CSO will be presenting its original production of Sci-Fi and Superheroes, as part of their Luken Holdings Pops Series, which will captivate people of all ages.

Sci-Fi and Superheroes, will play music from Batman, Dr. Who, James Bond, The Twilight Zone, Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Superman, Star Trek, Star Wars, and more. According to CSO’s, “This heroic CSO production will feature the best of Sci-Fi television shows and movies, and will involve tributes to superheroes from Marvel and DC comics” and will be a “family fun event that is perfect for gamers, con-attendees, and self-professed geeks.”

Hosting such a versatile event is a great way for the CSO to draw in crowds of people that might not have, or be interested in an opportunity to see what the local powerhouse orchestra is capable of.

From a musical experience standpoint, once the power of the CSO touches a person, that feeling will never be forgotten, and it more than likely will be something that they continue attending for the rest of their life. It is that kind of thing that people do not necessarily know that they are into until they are standing in the realm covered in chill bumps, completely enraptured.

The broad spectrum of the fan base that coagulates to unite under the sci-fi and superhero umbrella is infinite. There is no way to pinpoint the makeup of a fan: they are children, adults, teenagers, grandparents, doctors, nurses, lawyers, gardeners, gamers, cooks, scientists, servers, upholsters, customer service specialists, laborers, professionals, and everything in between. They are sporadically sprinkled throughout society, and in tremendously large numbers.

The Sci-Fi and Superheroes event is a special event that will give the CSO the power to enchant a wide ranged audience, and pave the way for future generations to pack the theaters and auditoriums that they play in for years to come. It will ensure the continued success of the local music and arts scene, and help to guide the younger generations to take part of its magic.

This will be a spectacular event, Chattanooga. With a relatable to all presentation from one of the finest Symphony Orchestras on Planet Earth, this should be considered a must attend event by music, sci-fi, and superhero fans from the area. This is our chance to relive our childhood memories, and to spark the interest of our own children, while being a superhero for a night for bringing the family to such a stellar event.

With composer Bob Bernhardt, and soprano Mela Dailey, music selections include presentations from Arr. Calvin Custer, Danny Elfman, Gaetano Donizetti, John Williams, Michael Giacchino, Klaus Badelt/Ricketts, Giacomo Puccini, and Howard Shore/Whitney.

Tickets start at $21, and are available online at chattanoogasymphony.org