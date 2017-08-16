Chattanooga's Cultural Renaissance

Chattanooga has come a long way culturally over the past two decades

The Pulse has been around for going on fifteen years, and over the time we’ve had a front row seat to the emerging renaissance of arts, music, film, dance and culture in this city.

Our very first issue took a look at the ongoing plans to revitalize the Southside, which turned out to be quite prophetic.

But it’s more than just one part of the city that has grown and become so vibrant. The entire city, led by the people who call this area home, has undergone a true transformation.

I remember going downtown to grab a bite to eat on a Friday night some twenty years ago and being struck by how quiet it was. I even noticed a group of UTC students riding their skateboards down 4th Street across Market and Broad without any worries about cross traffic.My, how times have changed.

These days, those skateboarders would be made into not-so-attractive hood ornaments all too quickly, and it takes almost as long to decide upon which of the dozens of great restaurants to have dinner at as it does to find a parking space.

And what to do before and after dinner has become even more difficult.

Do you want to go to a live concert? Feel like taking in a live play or catching an off-the-beaten path movie? Maybe you’d like to see some dance, browse through an art gallery, or visit an interesting museum. Or maybe you just want to walk around and check out all the public art or stroll through a sculpture garden.

No matter what, your choices are seemingly endless. We have moved far beyond the days of, “There’s nothing to do in this town.”

In this issue, our annual “State of the Arts” look at the city, we asked our local experts to find out where we are and where we are going. The answers are both enlightening and encouraging...and show just how alive this city truly is.

But what it all comes down to is our people. Not specifically our people here at The Pulse (though I do greatly appreciate all of our very talented writers and contributors), but the people who have made this city so exciting.

From the creative types who paint, sculpt, dance, make great music, act for the love of acting, the entrepreneurs who have opened up galleries and theaters and performance venues and, most importantly, to people like you who get up off the couch and go explore and embrace with Chattanooga has to offer. We, the people are Chattanooga.

A bit of insight: people often ask me who reads The Pulse. It’s an easy question to answer: people who go out and experience life. And there is just so much to experience.

Hopefully, when reading through this special issue, you’ll discover something new or be reminded of something you haven’t seen or done in a while. For while our city is going through a cultural renaissance, we can’t maintain our momentum without support for you.

A city is defined by its people. A living city is filled with art, with dance, with song. It is more than walls and streets and roads; a city comes alive with its culture.

And Chattanooga today is as alive and vibrant as I have seen in my time here. I can’t wait to see what will happen next.