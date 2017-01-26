Dancing The Happy Dance

Vintage swing dancing finds a home here in the Scenic City

In the words of the famous swing dancer Frankie Manning, “I’ve never seen a Lindy Hopper who wasn’t smiling. It’s a happy dance. It makes you feel good.”

He was right, and you’ll see plenty of smiling, happy faces swinging around the dance floor at River City Dance Club’s weekly gathering on Monday nights. Whether you’ve never danced before, or have been dancing for years, the energy and pure fun of the dance is sure to sweep you up and get you hooked.

The club was formed roughly three years ago by Lindsay Miller and Etienne van Wyk, and while they may be called the River City Dance Club, there is no membership involved and weekly dances are open to everyone.

Dances are held at ClearSpring Yoga on Monday nights where the doors open at 7:15 p.m. for practice, warm-up and mingling. The entrance fee of $7 ($5 for students) includes a lesson which starts at 7:45 p.m. followed by social dancing from 8:30 - 10 p.m.

There is always a beginner lesson, with an intermediate lesson offered most weeks as well. Attending with a partner is not required as leaders and followers are paired up for the lesson and then rotate throughout the course of the class so that everyone gains experience dancing with multiple partners.

“Rotating partners is the fastest way to learn the dance” says van Wyk, “plus it helps couples realized that maybe their partner is not the only one struggling. It’ll save the relationship” he said with a smile.

A variety of vintage swing dancers are taught including lindy hop, balboa, blues, Charleston and even solo dance moves. Guest instructors are brought in from out of town on occasion, and four-week progressive lessons are often taught as well to help dancers move beyond the basics and really master a dance.

But the real lesson, and fun, happens when the social dancing begins and dancers have the opportunity to put into practice what they’ve just learned. All types of dancing are welcomed and DJ’s play a variety of music depending on the crowd.

The weekly dances attract mostly young professionals, but everyone from teenagers, college groups and older couples have attended. Comfortable flat shoes are recommended and attire ranges from jeans and t-shirts to skirts or suits.

Everyone dances with everyone and it’s a very social, fun environment where every new dancer is welcomed and leaves feeling the joy of the dance, and a part of the swing community.