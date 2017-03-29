Exploring The Legacy Of Chernobyl Through Art

Student artists from Belarus showcase their art at Gallery 5 in April

The Chernobyl Children’s Program of Greater Chattanooga, a local charitable organization led by Eve Soltau, is sponsoring an exhibit of children’s art works at the Mountain Arts Community Center during the month of April.

These unique works of art were created by talented young student artists, between the ages of 9 and 17, at the Republican College of Art in Minsk, Belarus. They reflect Eastern European ethnicity and are all original works in watercolor, tempera, oil, batik, pen and ink, or pastels.

In most cases, the student’s names and ages are provided on the back of the piece. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale will be used for caring for and enriching the lives of these children.

Originally, orphans and children from Belarus impacted by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster 31 years ago were brought to the United States to visit. The Chattanooga group was formed in 1992 to meet the spiritual and physical needs of the Belarusian children through these visits. In 2008, the Belarusian government prohibited relief trips for children.

However, the CCP of Greater Chattanooga maintained their relationship by sponsoring a summer camp in Belarus, and by hosting a Christmas celebration for Belarusian orphans. They work with the Minsk Family Home for young women and the Timothy House for young men.

This summer a combined choir from Lookout Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga will travel to Belarus and perform at Camp Nadezhda (Hope) for upwards of 500 people. MACC Director Barb Storm plans to accompany them for this event.

An added attraction to the exhibit at the MACC is a showing of the film The Babushkas of Chernobyl, a documentary with a list of awards that includes the Los Angeles Film Festival, the Woodstock Film Festival, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, the Architecture Film Festival, Rotterdam, and many more.

The film reveals the life changing event that still impacts the “Exclusion Zone” and people miles around. The film will be shown in its entirety at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. next Friday April 7, immediately before the reception. It will also run during the reception. Donations will be solicited to offset the cost of the film.

George Johnson of The New York Times says it is “…a beautiful film [that] captures the subtleties and uncertainties of Chernobyl, and, moreover, the resilience of the human soul.” The Hollywood Reporter raved, calling it “…a haunting and strangely uplifting documentary.” While The San Francisco Examiner said it was “…a portrait of a place and its people who are like no other.”

The exhibit at Gallery 5 in the Mountain Arts Community Center, located at 809 Kentucky Ave. on Signal Mountain, opens next Friday and runs through April 28. The opening reception is slated for next Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.