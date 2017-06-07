Get Ready For Bonnaroo

Manchester's annual music & arts festival kicks off this week

Can you feel it? Can you feel the magic energy from the farm in Murfreesboro building? As Bonnaroo lights up this weekend, Rocky Top will certainly scintillate, and only those in attendance will truly know of the enchantment that is unlocked from the experience.

As the community-minded Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival opens its doors, thousands of attendees are in store for a wide variety of options that are intended to strengthen the festival community.

The B-Hive essentially is the Bonnaroo town square, and it will play host to endless activities, and happenings. This year they will be hosting the first ever Bonnaroo yearbook, so those in attendance should make it a point to stop in to get their picture taken for the historical occasion.

Also in the B-Hive, Bonnaroo Census wants to know all about the individuals attending Bonnaroo and what makes their “disco balls turn”. The Sketchbook Project wants to explore the creative minds of the expressive community by allowing them to utilize the community sketch books.

After the event, the books will live in Brooklyn, New York, at the Sketchbook Project’s headquarters for visitors to scroll through for years to come.

On the artistic side of things, the wall, which allows people to contribute their artistic flair is a tradition at Bonnaroo that will be alive and well. The Poster Art Exhibit follows tradition of the inspired poster makers of the seventies, and will unleash posters from past, and present Bonnaroo artists; it will be a grand exhibit. The Centeroo Market boasts the Best Shopping this side of the Mississippi, and will host high quality art and apparel from craftsmen, artisans, vendors, and artist merchants from around the globe.

The camping experience at Bonnaroo is an incredible aspect of the event with a variety of camping options from car & RV camping, to community & group camping. (For more information visit bonnaroo.com.)

The Grove is a close by sanctuary filled with hammocks and illuminating lights, a trendy spot for those utilizing the campgrounds. Lockers, and general stores will be available onsite for campers to utilize throughout the event and Pods are tactically placed throughout the campgrounds, and will host showers, charging stations, security, drinking water, and info booths.

Sustainable living is another lovely aspect of Bonnaroo this year, as Planet Roo is a haven for sustainable, and global conciseness. Bonnaroovians can come to Planet Roo for healthy meals, yoga classes, and gardening training.

A diverse group of non-profit organizations will strengthen and power this important aspect of Bonnaroo this year. An eclectic blend of comedians will rumble the bellies of attendees, and classic movies will give them a chance to sit and chill at the Comedy and Cinema Stage when the walking, and dancing wears them down. People can even catch game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday Night.

Finally, the musical aspect of Bonnaroo is unmatched. Ten stages, and a silent disco are going to satisfy the musical needs of all the attendees, there will be something for everybody.

The Other Stage this year will be hosting only hip-hip, and electronic dance music. World class artists including Borgore, Big Gigantic, Marshmello, and Snails are scheduled to blast the nights away, and is a Bonnaroo first.

On the rest of the stages, the legendary U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, two sets by Umphrey’s Mcgee, and Flume. Does anything else even need to be said? Go and taste the rainbow.