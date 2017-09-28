Pride Week Kicks Off This Sunday

Chattanooga's LGBTQ Pride Week plans a week of fun and festivities

The week, hosted by Tennessee Valley Pride (TVP) will culminate on Sunday, October 8 with a parade at 11 AM from the corner of 4th and Cherry Street to Ross's Landing with the Pride Festival starting at Ross's Landing at 1 PM. Concluding at 8PM, the festival will feature live music, a drag show, food & drinks, vendor market and kids activity area.

Pride Week leading up to the festival has more ways to celebrate than ever before! A few highlights include the addition of a fancy new kickoff party, Chattanooga's first queer film festival, and the grand opening of the city's first LGBTQ community center.

Things are officially kicking off on Sunday, October 1, at The Dwell Hotel with the swankiest Pride Week Launch Party we've ever had! General admission is $20 with a special VIP package at $100. All profits will go to TVP.

Friday, October 6, Chattanooga's first LGBTQ film festival ever, Shindig, opens at The Palace Picture house with a selection of incredible films including critically acclaimed documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. All access passes are $35 and individual tickets are $10.

Nooga Diversity Center (NDC) is having its grand opening on Saturday, Ocotober 7. This new space will allow NDC to provide more services to LGBTQ youth and the community at large. The evening is free and open to people of all ages. Pizza and light refreshment will be served.

For a schedule of the many other events, like drag queen story hour and our annual interfaith night, go to www.tennesseevalleypride.com.