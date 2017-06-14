The Ghosts Of Chattanooga

Chattanooga Ghost Tours overcomes a most unexpected setback

There aren’t many things as surprising as taking a photo and realizing you captured the image of a spirit or ghost. But finding out that your business headquarters of 9+ years has to be torn down is a close second.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours celebrated their 10th Anniversary and grand re-opening this past Saturday and are excited to be back doing what they do best, sharing scares and history with all who want to experience the mystery of Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours shared a building with Cheeburger Cheeburger and when the building suddenly collapsed, the entire building had to be torn down. Owner of Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Amy Petulla, had been a little hesitant of change and oddly enough being forced to move Ghost Tours has opened up some opportunities that may not have occurred otherwise.

Having moved locations to 432 Market St. Chattanooga Ghost Tours has opened a new shop, Haunted Steampunk. The shop is cute, quaint, and clearly spooky. The shop’s steampunk theme works perfectly with the creepy attire and you can find all the little gifts and gadgets any visitor would love.

Along with the Haunted Steampunk shop, Ghost Tours has joined forces (buildings) with Quest2Escape. They now share a building and the partnership just makes too much sense, and the Chattanooga Ghost Tours now begins and ends in the same place.

Winner of the Score & Sam’s Club American Small Business Championship, Chattanooga Ghost Tours are excited to begin their new tour Murder and Mayhem. Chattanooga Ghost Tours offers two different tours and two different ghost hunts, one of which is an 18+ hunt.

The Hunts are meant for those a little more adventurous and wanting to experience the paranormal Chattanooga has to offer first hand, complete with ghost-detecting gadgets.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours isn’t just some random tour, USA Today and Trip Advisor ranked them in the top 10 ghost tours in the United States.

A couple reasons why they put on such a good tour is because of their amazing guides. So when I asked Petulla what separates her tours from others around the country she didn’t hesitate.

“We have the best tour guides.” Petulla went on to say that no other ghost tour has as enthusiastic and knowledgeable tour guides as Chattanooga Ghost Tours.

Another difference that makes Chattanooga Ghost Tours so special, the pictures. When Petulla started showing me some of their best-verified photos I was a bit taken back, and Petulla doesn’t shy away from skepticism and actually encourages it.

She is more than happy to have photographs verified by the most serious skeptics out there, and let me tell you, some of these photos are quite breathtaking. Maybe it’s the “man” standing outside of The Hunter Museum of Art, or a little girl’s face staring right back at you.

When you see these photos there is no way you are not going to want to take a tour and see for yourself.

The reopening and 10th Anniversary of Chattanooga Ghost Tours is a reminder of the many amazing things to do around Chattanooga. If you love mystery, history, and things just a tad bit scary, heading on a tour or hunt with Chattanooga Ghost Tours is sure to be right up your alley.