Trail Running at Reflection Riding

Don’t let winter weather keep you indoors on the couch this Saturday

The Nature Center at Reflection Riding is an extraordinarily diverse and incredible aspect of Chattanooga. Even though the grounds alone are reason to enough to spend an entire day there, it is also host to many fantastic events and gatherings. Coming up this Saturday is a day filled with outdoor adventure and excitement, as two separate races utilize different parts of the wonderful arboretum and nature center.

The Wauhatchie Trail Race is a 6.7 mile trail race that starts and finishes at the Arboretum and Nature Center at Reflection Riding, while Lookout Mountain hosts a 50 and 21 miler, a 5k and 10k (which is the Road Runners Club of America’s Tennessee State Cross Country Championship), starts and finishes at Covenant College while also passing through parts of the arboretum and nature center.

The Wauhatchie Trail Race is a beautiful and scenic run that takes place on the lower slopes of Lookout Mountain, and changes elevation about 410 feet from the low to high point. This trail involves steep ups and downs, and all the angles mother nature has to offer. The entry fee of $15 includes admission to the Nature Center, and participants can spend the entire day there after the completion of the race.

Because the race site is a nature preserve, it is considered a recycling event, and no pets are allowed. Everyone will be a winner if they bring a prize, but the overall winner and top two-person family team will be awarded the annual Golden Antlers Trophy. The Wauhatchie Trail Race is an age and gender handicapped race, with males 25-29 being the fastest.

It takes a focused and driven person to run a marathon on flat ground. Add to the mix a mountain range, and an additional marathon, and now were talking about different breeds of people, thoroughbred human beings that defy odds and logic to push their selves to the limit and beyond.

The Lookout Mountain 50 and 21 Miler, and 5k, 10k Race is considered a favorite in the world of trail running, and is coveted by many runners in the region. It’s distance options accommodate runners at various levels. Beginner runners can head on the 3.2 and 6.4 mile distance races, while the hardcore racers can attack the 21 and 50 mile escapades. Prices to enter the event range between $30, and $105; with the most expensive entry being the nearly double marathon gauntlet.

Running up a mountain whatsoever is a tremendous accomplishment, regardless of the distance involved, and all parties involved should feel proud that they participated in something that takes so much dedication and drive. Fortunately for all the runners involved with the races that surround Chattanooga’s Arboretum and Nature Center, they get to see very beautiful and captivating grounds, which is the absolute definition of instant gratification

For more information, please visit reflectionriding.org. Come out to support your local runners, as well as the Arboretum and Nature Center at Reflection Riding.