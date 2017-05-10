Working To Help Those Who Need Help The Most

Annual March for Babies this Saturday helps raise much needed funds

It’s a sad truth, but even amidst all the ongoing debate in Washington, DC about health care, right here in Chattanooga babies are struggling because they were born prematurely or with birth defects.

But instead of waiting for politicians to “do something about it”, The March of Dimes works in communities across the country and right here at home to help give every baby a fighting chance.

March for Babies, the March of Dimes signature fundraiser and the nation’s favorite walking event, helps prevent birth defects, premature birth, and other leading causes of infant death and disability. It’s set to take place this Saturday in the Tennessee Riverpark just off of Amnicola Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the march starting at 10 a.m.

And you can help. You can sign up to walk, join a team or donate to help babies. And you will be far from alone. March for Babies will take place in nearly 500 communities nationwide, not just here in Chattanooga.

By taking part in March for Babies, you are funding programs that provide comfort and support to moms and babies across the country as well as cutting-edge March of Dimes research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects.

At the event, participants celebrate children and parents who experienced the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or special care nursery. These families will be recognized throughout the day with a Superhero Sprint for kids, complete with a purple cape, a symbolic lei for mom and dad and loads of fun in the kids’ zone.

And for the first time this year, participants will have the opportunity to walk through the Memory Mile and visit the unforgettable March for Babies Memory Garden. Those who have experienced loss will find a community of support and a meaningful way to remember their baby by planting a flower in the butterfly garden.

Joining March for Babies also helps fund efforts to fight the spread of Zika virus. The March of Dimes is a leader in providing programs and up-to-the-minute information for women, men and families to battle Zika. Visit ZAPzika.org and nacersano.org/zika to learn more.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Cigna, Parkridge East Hospital, and Pediatrix Medical Group.

Learn more about how you can help, either in person or otherwise, by visiting marchforbabies.org