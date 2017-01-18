42 years of science fiction & popular culture: Chattacon is back this weekend

In the classic science fiction series The Hitchikers Guide To The Galaxy, author Douglas Adams revealed that the answer to life, the universe, and everything was “42”.

Which just so happens to the be the same number of years that Chattanooga’s oldest science-fiction convention has been around, the venerable Chattacon. Starting this Friday, nearly a thousand fans will descend upon the Chattanooga Choo Choo for three days of fun and entertainment.

Legendary award-winning author Mike Resnick headlines the convention, along with fantasy illustrator Alan Pollack, special guest author Jenifer Mulvihill, and fan-favorite writer Wendy Webb as the “Toastmistress”.

Among the many events scheduled for the weekend are Robot Battles, the Deep Space Lounge Show with Luminous Web, an “ice bound” winter-themed cosplay contest, and music performances from The Molly Maguires.

There’s also a full dealers room with all sorts of interesting things to buy, a curated art show with the latest in fantasy and science-fiction art, and a round-the-clock “consuite” with lots of free refreshments and beverages.

Admission is $50 for the entire weekend, which is one of the best bangs for the entertainment buck around town. Get all the details at chattacon.org

ChattaCon

Friday through Sunday

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

chattacon.org