A Cast For Canvases at The Hunter Museum of American Art

They’re at it again. The Hunter Museum of American Art, which is known for putting on both fun and interesting events, has decided to put on their second round of Casting The Canvas performances, this Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.

“Casting The Canvas 2” features an art-inspired performance by the Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga. After a successful first go around, this event will take on new themes and will be inspired by different pieces of art.

These themes and pieces of art will play the part of a “muse” for local actors. The local actors from the Ensemble Theatre perform short original plays, each written specially for this event and inspired by certain pieces from the Hunters’ extensive art collection.

This wildly creative event will allow audience members to roam the museum to find the next original short play. The ETC actors will be putting on conversational performances that evoke the imagination of the audience, and are bound to entertain the audience.

The ETC will be drawing inspiration from various pieces of art, to name a few, Jeanette Rachelle's De Sharchet Talbot Bartlette, Alicia Henry’s Untitled, and The Circus is in Town.