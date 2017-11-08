Anime(ted) Blast Returns For Its Seventh Year

Anime(ted) Blast returns to Chattanooga for its seventh year

Anime is perhaps the most underrated and misunderstood form of modern entertainment. Taking stylistic direction and origin from Japan, anime (which definitely sounds better than saying “animation”) has become a cultural phenomenon in the United States and around the world, attracting fans through the complexity of its many unique universes and remarkable storytelling.

Sometimes, it’s hard to contain or explain just how exciting this art form actually is. If you live in Chattanooga and can relate to everything I just said, you should check out Anime Blast.

Taking place at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo, Anime Blast invites anime lovers from the region to gather for three days as a community in order to entertain, educate, and encourage fans of the art form to foster their fandom.

Cosplay is a highly encouraged component of Anime Blast. Have you always wanted to dress up as Sailor Moon or one of the now millions of Pokémon? That’s fine, but be prepared to encounter stiff competition.

At Anime Blast you’re expected to dress in your anime best, so long as you follow the formality rules listed on the website.

The convention will also host a number of famous voice actors, animators, activities and cosplay legends in the anime world. If you even remotely enjoy anime, this is a once in a year event that you can’t miss.

Anime Blast

Friday-Sunday

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

animeblastchattanooga.com