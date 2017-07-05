Calling all yogis to Cambridge Square this Friday evening

Though yoga has (arguably) been around for thousands of years, its inclusion as exercise in the United States has been relatively new. It’s newness, however, has not stopped it from spreading to every corner of the country.

According to Forbes, approximately 36.7 million people, about one tenth of the U.S. population, practice yoga…and more than 80 million people will try it. In Chattanooga, a blossoming and active city, yoga has also grown.

From downtown Chattanooga to the small city of Ooltewah, anyone can find multiple yoga spots scattered throughout. One of these spots, fairly new to the Ooltewah area, is Yoga East. They offer a wide variety of classes from hot yoga to barre work, and this Friday, you are able to experience the relaxation of yoga without the stress of paying.

Yoga East Ooltewah, along with the Cambridge Square Market, offer Yoga on the Square, a free yoga class led by local yogis, every Friday night.

Yoga East states that, while they do take yoga seriously, they don’t take themselves too seriously, which is nice. So whether you are a beginner or a master at yoga, come and enjoy the lovely atmosphere of Cambridge Square from the perspective of downward dog, Chaturanga, or tree pose.

Yoga On The Square

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Square

9453 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 531-7754

cambridgesquaretn.com