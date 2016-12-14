Celebrate the holidays in the Passageways

If you find yourself at a loss for what to do this Thursday, check out Holidays in the Passageways downtown, as it’ll be brimming with holiday spirit and eclectic, Chattanooga fun. It's a free celebration held, you guessed it, in the Passageways alleys downtown.

“Passageways, a joint program of AIA Tennessee and River City Company, was unveiled in August and has transformed four downtown alleyways with art and architecture installations selected through an international design competition.” The alleyways have since hosted events like movie nights, an art workshop, musical performances, and a speaker series.

The holiday festivities will begin at 730 Cherry Street and end at 721 Broad, and everything in between will be filled with Christmas cheer. Participate in caroling or kick back and enjoy musical performances by local artist Danimal Pinson, saxophone man Swayyvo, and Jazzanooga’s youth choir.

Grab a cup of hot chocolate from an alley-strolling attendee and make a custom holiday card thanks to The Open Press, a letterpress, printmaking, and book arts studio based in Chattanooga.

Top off the night with a holiday piece performed by a local dance ensemble, followed by free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Take a stroll through the Passageways this holiday season and see what all the ho-ho-ho is about.