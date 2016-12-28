Celebrating 88 years of falling ruby water this Friday

What would Leo Lambert and crew say about their discovery and naming of a majestic waterfall 88 years after they had found it?

Maybe you can share in that experience by following in the footsteps of the very explorers to the 1,120-ft. waterfall inside Lookout Mountain.

Ruby Falls is a beloved local attraction since going public in 1930. Romantically immortalized in art and works of supernatural fiction (looking at you, Neil Gaiman), Ruby Falls has served as a beautiful spectacle and inspiration to thousands of people from around the world annually.

This Friday Ruby Falls will celebrate its 88th anniversary. How will it do this? By giving every visitor a vintage style postcard with a nifty flyer with little known facts about the cave. But that is not all: the first 88 visitors that show up will be able to take the tour at the original $2 fee.

Maybe Ruby Falls has been on your to-do list for some time or maybe a memorable outing with the family is due in order shake off the residual holiday panic.

If so then get online to get your tickets at rubyfalls.com and see what 88 years of natural wonder looks like.

Ruby Falls Discovery Day

Friday, 8 a.m.

1720 S. Scenic Hwy.

(423) 821-2544

rubyfalls.com