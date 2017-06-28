Celebrating freedom with music and fireworks at Pops On The River

It’s that time of year again, folks. Time for fireworks, friends, family, food, and fun. While many Americans celebrate Independence Day by barbecuing in their backyards and shooting off their own fireworks, Chattanooga has a much better way to celebrate freedom and patriotism.

On Monday, July 3, the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild, along with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera will be hosting a FREE (pun intended) event at Coolidge Park.

Like all Independence Day celebrations, there will be great food and awesome fireworks. However, this celebration is special in that its entertainment especially influential, particularly to those who have served and are serving in our military.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Operation Song will be presenting a special tribute to our veterans that allows them to tell their stories and perform songs that they have written. It seems fitting that a day celebrating independence would honor those that have fought to preserve it.

The celebration will continue with a patriotic concert from the CSO and a firework show that is guaranteed to be better than the fireworks from your backyard. So, bring your family, friends, and sense of freedom to Coolidge Park for an all-American celebration.

Pops on the River & Fireworks

Monday, 5 p.m.

Coolidge Park

150 River St.

(423) 265-0771

chattanoogapops.com