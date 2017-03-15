Celebrating the Persian New Year in style

New Year’s is arguably one of the most exciting yearly celebrations regardless of your culture. Here in America, New Year’s celebrations only last for 24 hours. However, for people of Iranian/Persian cultures, the New Year’s celebration, Nowruz, lasts for 13 days.

Nowruz starts on the first day of spring in order to honor the rebirth of nature; the celebration also consists of cultural symbols of hope for the upcoming year. This year, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center is partnering with Chattanooga-area Persian community members to bring the Nowruz celebration to the scenic city.

The Persian Nowruz celebration will be held at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center this Sunday at 5 p.m. There will be a Persian dinner, consisting of kebabs, rice and other cultural foods. In addition, the celebration will include dancing and information about Persian and Iranian cultures. Because this is one of the largest events of the year in the Persian culture, cocktail attire is recommended but not required.

The celebration will be fun for the whole family and will give all attendees an opportunity to learn more about Middle Eastern cultures and partake in this New Year’s celebration, so if you’re celebrating Nowruz or if you have an appreciation of different cultural celebrations, you definitely want to purchase tickets to Chattanooga’s Nowruz celebration.

2017 Chattanooga Persian Nowruz (New Year) Party

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-8658

bessiesmithcc.org