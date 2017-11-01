Chattanooga Public Works opens leaf & pumpkin collection next week

Crews from the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. As an added, new service, Public Works will start first with on-demand leaf collection, meaning citizens can request pickup and a truck will be routed to their address. To use this new service, residents should call 311 or use the CHATT311 App to request leaf pick up.

Public Works is also offering to collect old pumpkins and leftover jack-o’-lanterns. Citizens can drop off pumpkins at all five recycling centers beginning Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The locations and hours are posted on the Public Works website at http://www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/pw-recycling. Pumpkin collection at the recycling centers will be available through Nov. 17, 2017.

Leaf collection along fixed routes will begin later on Nov. 27, 2017, with crews following routes in numerical order. Citizens can check the progress on the Interactive Service Map located online at chattanooga.gov, which also tracks recycling, trash pickup, ice and snow treatment, and street sweeping.

Here are some guidelines citizens should keep in mind for leaf collection:

Separate loose leaves, bagged leaves, brush and bulky items. These materials are collected, processed and disposed of differently.

Move loose leaves, bagged leaves, and brush as close to the curb edge of pavement as possible, but avoid placing the materials in the street or co-mingling materials.

Avoid raking leaves into ditches. Doing so can cause flooding problems and have a negative impact on water quality.

To prevent flooding, do not rake leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets.

Avoid raking leaves into the street. Doing so can cause drainage problems and lead to hazardous driving conditions when leaves become wet.

Consider backyard composting. Composting is great for your lawn and for the environment.

For more information, call 311, download the CHATT311 App, follow @CHAPublicWorks & @CHARecycles on Twitter, or visit www.chattanooga.gov/recycling.