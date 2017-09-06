Chattanooga’s greatest show & tell is this Saturday at the Pavilion

See the creations of Chattanooga’s brightest and most fascinating creators and inventors as they present their masterpieces at the annual Mini Maker Faire this Saturday. This year will feature over eighty makers ready to give hands-on demonstrations to curious onlookers.

“The festival includes a wide array of makers from tech enthusiasts and engineers to crafters and artists. Attendees will get to experience highly interactive exhibits as well as the opportunity to participate in workshops, hands-on experiments and hobby presentations.”

One of the highlights of the faire is the popular Robot Battles competition.

“We’ll be fighting homemade one and three pound bots in our custom-built arena in the morning, then have a hands-on workshop and demo on how to build and compete combat robots in the afternoon,” explains Robot Battles founder Kelly Lockhart. “We combine a love of science and engineering with watching things go crunch. Who says engineering has to be boring?”

This is the perfect event for anyone looking to learn and engage with the deep thinkers of our city. Come be amazed and prepare to be blown away by the excitement and innovation of your local scientists, tech enthusiasts and crafters.

Chattanooga Mini Maker Faire

Saturday, 10 a.m.

First Tennessee Pavilion

1801 Carter St.

(423) 648-2195

chattanooga.makerfaire.com