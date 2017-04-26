City of Chattanooga seeks volunteer parks stewards

The City of Chattanooga Parks Division is seeking volunteers to sign up for the Chattanooga Park Stewards Program. Through this program, volunteers assist with the upkeep of Chattanooga’s parks and greenways. For citizens, this is an opportunity to have fun, meet new people, develop new skills, and learn about stewardship while protecting and enhancing these special places.

“Volunteers are a valuable asset to the Parks Division - providing time, talent, and resources to help ensure the health of the park system,” said Anna Mathis, Parks Outreach Coordinator. “Park stewardship is key to guaranteeing that our parks, trails, and greenways will remain safe and clean and be enjoyed for years to come.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can attend an upcoming info session on May 16. The parks division is looking for individuals, community groups, and businesses to participate in the Parks Stewards Program. Here are some of the available opportunities:

• Park Stewards - Assist light maintenance activities and observe and report park conditions

• Trail Stewards - Assist light maintenance activities and observe and report trail conditions along our greenways, Stringers Ridge trails, or the Tennessee Riverwalk

• Urban Eco Stewards - Assist the upkeep and improvement of the environmental assets of the Chattanooga Parks system such as rain gardens and natural areas

For more information on the City of Chattanooga Park Stewards Program, including position descriptions and an online application, visit: http://www.chattanooga.gov/parkvols.