Come meet the Chattanooga Mayoral candidates this Monday

If you want to be actively involved in the election of the next elected leader of Chattanooga by hearing directly from the candidates, there will be a Mayoral Candidates’ Forum at Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

The forum will be hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW), which was established in the city in 1994 to help African American women deal with less-talked about issues by working together to make a difference.

The forum will be moderated by Edna Varner, a retired educator who is presently working for the Public Education Foundation and is actively involved in serving the Chattanooga community.

The goal of the forum is to allow the public to hear from the candidates and learn what plans and platforms they plan on implementing if they win the mayoral race. The current candidates are incumbent Mayor Andy Berke, and challengers David Crockett, Chris Long and Larry Grohn.

If you’re interested in hearing from the candidates running for Chattanooga mayor, you’re encouraged to stop by the Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

NCBW will also be hosting a second forum, scheduled for Feb. 6 at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, with the candidates running for seats on the City Council.