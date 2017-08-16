Dare To Drag: it’s good for your kidneys (and the Kidney Foundation)

The Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga has impressed me with its especially creative fundraising tactics. Not only does it host a run like most foundations do, it also hosts events like Dare to Dance, which is a Chattanooga versions of Dancing With The Stars, and Taste, a food event that provides free samples local cuisine and drinks from local establishments with the purchase of a drink ticket.

One of the most interesting and creative events that the Kidney Foundation is hosting is happening this Saturday. Dare to Drag is an awesome opportunity for local guys who dare to be drag-nificent for a night to put on their runway heels and fundraise for those suffering from kidney disease.

The Kidney Foundation is so important to Chattanooga locals who are suffering from kidney disease and to the families of those who are suffering. Because the foundation is not a part of the National Kidney Foundation, all of its funding comes from fundraisers in the greater Chattanooga area.

What better way to raise money for such an important cause than to push yourself out of your comfort zone and have some drag-tastic fun? Come to the Revelry Room this Saturday to support runway queens and kidneys.

Dare to Drag

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co