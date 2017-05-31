Discovering the High Cotton Junk Market this weekend

The saying goes that “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” and the High Cotton Junk Market puts this saying into practice on a large scale. Held four times a year, the High Cotton Junk Market is dubbed the “largest outdoor antique market in the Chattanooga Area” by owner, Mike Crane.

With its humble beginnings just three years ago, the High Cotton Junk Market was just a small group of vendors who had some extra treasures that would not fit into the Ringgold Feed & Seed Antique Store. With a passion for antiques, these vendors took to the parking lot.

Now, Crane states, “We attract vendors and customers from all over the Southeast United States” to both an outdoor festival and 7500 sq. ft. of antiques inside the store.

This Friday, and running through Sunday, the market is especially fun: “Our June market is during the Dixie Hwy 90-mile Yard Sale. You can start at the High Cotton Junk market and travel the route South along Hwy 41.”

Locals looking for a great place to shop for antiques should take advantage of the many treasures at the High Cotton Junk Market.

High Cotton Junk Market

Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m.

Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques

403 High St.

(706) 935-7333

ringgoldfeedandseed.com