Emphasizing unity in a divided world with Lucid Tales Productions

The purpose of the arts—whether it be music, theatre, literature, movies, or any of the other forms that art can take—has always been to challenge a master narrative. In doing this, the arts have created both division and unity, a necessary give and take.

Interestingly enough, however, Lucid Tales Productions’ first full-length play “Unity” attempts to combines the arts with discussion, a practice that allows audience members to express any opinions and, thus, eliminate the possibility of division without understanding. Known as a “Power Piece”, Lucid Tales Productions’ play will address a current issue in the Chattanooga community through acting, singing, poetry, and dance.

After the performance, the audience will have the opportunity to discuss the issue with the artists and performers.

The goal, says Benajamin Banks, co-owner of Lucid Tales, is to “showcase local artists and empower [the] community through the stories we share.” By focusing on the unifying power of shared stories, Lucid Tales intends to power through a divisive time in our nation and our community.

The power of these Power Pieces is not to be underestimated. Bring your friends and family to the Chattanooga State Theater on Saturday for a chance to participate in an open dialogue about unity in Chattanooga.

“The Power Piece: Unity”

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre

4501 Amnicola Hwy.

(423) 458-2537

lucidtalespro.com