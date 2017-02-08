Exploring Love and Cocktails, American Style at The Hunter Museum

The Hunter Museum is once again putting together a special event this Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The Hunter, known for their fun and unique events, will be starting Valentine’s Day celebrations with Cocktails in Color: Love American Style.

The Cocktails in Color event will play host to mixologists from the Flying Squirrel Bar, and will pair a piece of art from the museum’s collections with several specialty drinks. With this event being in celebration of Valentine’s Day, there will be a tour of love inspired art before convening in the grand atrium, where attendees will be able to try these aphrodisiac cocktails whose ingredients were inspired by a particular piece of art.

This unique event is being put together specifically in celebration of love. This Valentine’s Day event is the perfect mixture of art, drink, and fun. Tickets are sold online on the Hunter Museum website, and each ticket comes with one specialty cocktail.

The event will have a full cash bar, and encourages you to join the after party at the Flying Squirrel Bar after the event ends at 7:30 p.m.

Cheers!