Exploring the mind-bending Mind On Heaven

Events don’t get much more unique than this one. Mind on Heaven is a nearly indefinable event that will bring together many different art mediums, and is described as, “part documentary, part conjuring, and part performance art.”

The Shaking Ray Levi Society presents Mind on Heaven, taking place at Wayne-O-Rama on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., is a tribute to the late Dennis Palmer and will feature Ben Williams and Brian Cagle.

By using live audio, video mixing, original animation, storytelling, dance, and much more, sound designer Williams and filmmaker Cagle will be paying homage to musician, artist, and The Shaking Ray Levi Society co-founder, Dennis Palmer.

Mind On Heaven will act as a personal ritual for Williams and Cagle, who will have a serious meditation on death. They will also explore cultural southern tropes, and examine both nostalgic and bittersweet stereotypes of the south from 1950-1990.

This event will also take a humorous exploration of an artist’s identity, and will attempt to channel the spirit of creation, generosity, and originality through a very personal feeling associated with a close friend.

Admission for Mind On Heaven is free for students and is “pay what you can” for all non-students. This talented duo will be putting on a unique, and eye opening performance that could truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

