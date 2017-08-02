Finding your color haven at the Color Carnival

Have you ever wanted to just dress up in something outrageous, audacious, and vivacious? I know I have. If you crave color, fun, and the opportunity to support local businesses, then the Color Carnival is for you.

This Saturday, Elea Blake Cosmetics is hosting their 20th anniversary birthday party color carnival to benefit Ballet Tennessee, a Chattanooga-based, high-caliber dance company that develops future artists. While Ballet Tennessee may be in the forefront of this awesome benefit party, Elea Blake Cosmetics is truly a huge part of this color extravaganza.

Twenty years ago, Darin Wright started Elea Blake Cosmetics, which is described as a “the place for eccentric individuals looking to find their own color haven.” Though the company started out small, this family-owned business has become globally recognized because of its unique color-matching practices and high-quality makeup.

Elea Blake isn’t just a makeup company. Elea Blake is an example of a small business making it big through hard work, creativity, and quality control. Elea Blake not only makes women all around the world find colors that enhance their lives, but it also uses its success to benefit those around it.

Everyone needs some color in their lives. Join Elea Blake and Ballet Tennessee for a night of endless color.

Color Carnival

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Elea Blake Cosmetic Studio

831 Chestnut St.

(423) 266-6222

www.eleablake.com