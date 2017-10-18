Furry fun festivities for a good cause this Saturday

Come join the tail wagging fun of the 3rd Annual Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Party presented by Hair of the Dog Pub at McKamey Animal Center this Saturday.

Terminal Brewhouse is setting up a Beer Garden with a full German cuisine buffet provided by Lee Towery Catering starting at 5 p.m. Dinner and Beer tickets are only $30 a person or $45 for couples and all proceeds will go directly to benefiting the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma animals cared for by McKamey Animal Center.Live music featuring Marty and Gibby will keep you entertained while you snack and socialize.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Halloween party without costume contests for all, including your dogs and cat (please only take photos of your cat and send by email to mckameymarketing@gmail).

Make sure you and your furbaby come dressed up for a chance to win some awesome prizes. Dogs start at 5:30 p.m. and humans at 6 p.m. with over 15 costume categories from which you could possibly win, so come dressed to impress. Come with a donation of cat/dog food or a toy and you can Trick-or-Treat in the spooky woods starting at 6 p.m.

The Spooktacular event starts at 5 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m., but adoption specials will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday, 5 p.m.

McKamey Animal Center 4500 N. Access Rd.

(423) 305-6500

mckameyanimalcenter.org