Get in the holiday spirit with Santa's Pub Crawl

No Christmas is complete without at least one relative getting so drunk they effectively invite themselves to stay the night in your bathtub.

Copious amounts of good cheer and alcohol makes for a spectacular set of memories, but subtract creepy Uncle Earl, throw in your best friends and Chattanooga’s coolest pubs, and you’ll definitely have some killer stories for the grandkids one day that don’t start with “when I was your age,” but very well may end with you waking up in that bathtub.

From 3 to 11 p.m. this Saturday you’ll experience all that the Chattanooga bar scene has to offer as you and your pals take on Santa Claus’ Pub Crawl.

A ‘sorta tentative’ schedule has been posted to the website listing some of the city’s best bars as stops for the night.

From Clydes on Main and Feed Co. to Honest Pint, Hair of the Dog, Sing it or Wing it, and so many more, the night will surely be one to remember, if you can manage to do so.

Designate someone to document the night over Snaphchat so you can relive the glory as you nurse your Bloody Mary the following morning.

Sign up and view the schedule on the website, chattacrawl.squarespace.com. And don’t forget to line up your Uber. Be safe this season!