Glow in the dark goodness at High Point with BouldeRave

This Friday night kick off your weekend with some nontraditional rock climbing, as you join High Point Riverside for their 8th Annual BouldeRave, starting at 7 p.m.

This isn’t going to be your typical climbing experience as the entire building will be blacked out, with only the glowing black lights around you. DJ-Warsaw will be rocking this event to keep your energy up, as you hoist yourself up the different obstacled walls.

This is a family friendly event for all ages. High Point members get in for free and nonmembers can join the party for only $5. This is a discounted entry fee and it comes with added benefit of free beer for those who are of drinking age. This price is for entry only and does not include gear rental.

Thankfully, there will be a food truck on site that will be slinging tasty treats all night long, as you are bound to work up an appetite from all the climbing.

This event offers loads of fun, but you can also choose to get serious and compete in several different bouldering competitions, where you have a chance to win up to four hundred and fifty dollars in cash prizes.

BouldeRave

Friday, 7 p.m.

High Point Climbing & Fitness Riverside

1007 Appling St.

(423) 475-6578

highpointclimbing.com