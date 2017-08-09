Going Back In Time With The Lightfoot Club

Going back in time with the Lightfoot Vintage Base Ball Club

If I were to ask any person on the street, young or old, what America’s pastime is, the answer would almost certainly be baseball. And with good reason. Baseball has been around since the mid-1800s century with its roots tracing back to the late 1700s.

But since the 1860s, not only have there been many rule changes but there have also been obvious changes in equipment, uniforms, and culture. However, there is a group that strives to recreate 19th century baseball by embracing the rules, equipment, and costumes of vintage baseball.

The Tennessee Associate of Vintage Baseball was established in 2012 to recreate 19th century baseball. Within this association, the Lightfoot Vintage Base Ball Club of Chattanooga represents our community in a special way.

H.I. Farris, the captain of the Lightfoot VBBC recalls that “Vintage base ball is more than just another game. Lightfoot first played in 1867, and today we honor that 150-year tradition of community-minded base ball.” To the LVBBC, baseball is more about bringing people together than keeping score.

“We can’t promise great base ball, but we can guarantee a good time,” says Farris. So take a step back in time with Chattanooga’s vintage baseball team this Saturday.

Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga vs Franklin Farriers

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

6th Cavalry Museum

6 Barnhardt Cir.

Fort Oglethorpe, GA

tennesseevintagebaseball.com