HallowCon: A place for horror lovers and more

Have you ever had the dream of dressing up as your favorite horror character, mingling with other people that have the exact same dream, and talking about fantasy and horror for three days straight? You might want to register for the 2017 HallowCon.

Founded in 2002, HallowCon invites horror and fantasy lovers to a weekend of partying, cosplay, and horror genre appreciation. Watch classic movies, talk about the history and influence of horror, discuss the most up-to-date ghost hunting techniques, or even participate in a cards against humanity tournament. The range of possible activities is all over the spectrum, and there’s always something to do.

Special guests attending the event include authors T.D. Raufson, Tamara Lowery, Amy Petulla, Alexander S. Brown, and many more. Outside of the world of writing, professional artists and actors will be hosting panels for fans, including Santiago Cirilo, known for his role as Julio in the fourth season of The Walking Dead.

HallowCon encourages fans to leave their homes and share their passion with other like-minded individuals. It’s a way to expand your horror palate, discover a previously unknown interest, or just simply talk about how awesome the horror genre is and always will be. To register or find more information, visit the HallowCon website at hallowcon.com

HallowCon 2017

Friday-Sunday

Quality Inn & Suites

6700 Ringgold Rd.

(423) 892-8100

hallowcon.com