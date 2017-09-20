It's Time Again For The Hamilton County Fair

It's time once again for the Hamilton County Fair

The fair is coming to town this weekend, ya’ll, and you don’t want to miss out on a day full of fun happening this Saturday and Sunday. The Hamilton County Fair is always a local favorite as it attracts nearly 50,000 people each September.

Foodies will love the vast selection of fair goodies from smoked turkey legs to funnel cakes and everything in between. There will be a splendid showcase of antique cars, trucks, & engines. Maybe learn something new through exhibits featuring agriculture, animals, flowers, crafts, history, education and more.

Bring your cash and be ready to shop with over 70 booths featuring jewelry, home accents, furniture, art, and homemade goodies. With crafters from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky you are bound to find something to take home!

The kids’ area offers plenty of entertainment for the littles ones with a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy house, and much more!

While you’re there, make sure to stop by the Rock Creek stage, Coca-Cola stage and the Picking Porch to hear some great music or watch a performance by groups like Center Stage Dance, Edge Gymnastics, and Raw Art Dance.

And while the fair, as always, is located at Chester Frost Park, you have ride the bus into the park from either Northgate Mall or Middle Valley Recreation Center. The fair is free, but the ride over is $6 for adults & $4 for kids

Hamilton County Fair

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.

Chester Frost Park

2277 Gold Point Cir. N.

(423) 209-6030

hamiltontn.gov/fair