Latin Festival comes to Highland Park Commons this Saturday

Experience Cinco de Mayo in the best way possible at the Latin Festival Saturday from 11-3 at Highland Park Commons in downtown Chattanooga. Like a carnival for all ages, the Latin Festival will feature musical performances by local and regional artists, a parade of nations, folkloric dance, an authentic food court, Latino-America soccer tournament and so much more!

Designed as a free community celebration, this event does more than just provide a fun, educational experience for the people of Chattanooga. All proceeds go to help fund Chattanooga State Foundation’s Latino Scholarship Fund and the Chattanooga State’s Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language programs that have been offered in Highland Park since 2001.

Beyond having a great time experiencing the culture of Latin America, this event will provide funding to great programs that are bettering our community. This year, Atlantic Capital Bank announced a donation to the festival of $10,000.

So spend your Cinco de Mayo weekend experiencing it in the proper way at the Latin Festival. Dine on authentic food, experience the sounds of musical performances, and know all the while you’re supporting a great cause.

Chattanooga Latin Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Highland Park Commons

2000 Union Ave.

chattanoogastate.edu