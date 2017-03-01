Leapin’ for Lemurs at the Tennessee Aquarium

When you walk into the top floor of the Ocean Journey building in the Tennessee Aquarium, you’ll be transported into the rainforests of Madagascar, where you’ll be able to view the most endangered mammals on the planet: Lemurs.

After a four-month renovation process, the Tropical Cove exhibit is now home to seven endangered Ring-tailed Lemurs and two critically endangered Red-Ruffed Lemurs. During the research process, which took over three years, the Aquarium made it their mission to provide the lemurs with the most invigorating environment possible, which is why the exhibit features luscious trees, huge rocks, flowing streams and other aspects of lemurs’ natural habitats.

The addition of lemurs to Tropical Cove will also help tell the important story of conserving the lemur population.

“My hope with this exhibit is that it’s going to bring awareness to people; that our programs are going to focus on their conservation and tell people what we’re doing at the Aquarium for lemur conservation and also what they can do,” explained Chelsea Feast, the Aquarium’s lead animal care specialist.

On Friday, there will be an opportunity for members to view the lemurs for free on Leapin’ Lemurs Member Night. The Aquarium will also be providing daily programming with lemur experts, so be sure to check out the Aquarium’s newest furry edition this month.