Listening intently to powerful words at Star Line Books

There is something special about hearing a writer read his or her work. Poetry or prose, when a work is read by the person who knows it best, every sentence that has to be stressed is stressed, and every word and syllable that requires enhancement is enhanced.

The power of an essayist’s or poet’s words should never be underestimated, and Star Line Books, the Southside's only independent book store dedicated to new books in Chattanooga, understands this.

Star Line Books will be hosting an event entitled “Between the Lines: An Evening of Essay”, featuring local and regional writers in the Chattanooga Community.

One of these local writers is UTC professor Sybil Baker, whose latest book is entitled “Immigration Essays”. This book explores the unheard voices of Chattanooga refugees as well as the gentrification of historically Black neighborhoods.

Richard Jackson, author of “The Heart’s Many Doors”, states that Baker’s Immigration Essays “is an amazing and essential odyssey for our times.”

Baker’s work and others like it will be presented at Star Line Books this Thursday. Take the time to support our writers and listen to their powerful words read just the way they are supposed to be read.

Between the Lines: An Evening of Essay

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St. #106

(423) 777-5629

www.starlinebooks.com