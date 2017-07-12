Making A Difference Through Roller Derby

Making a difference in Chattanooga through roller derby

When people think about sports or athleticism, they often think of the basic sports: football, soccer, basketball, or baseball. But they probably aren’t thinking about roller derby.

Roller derby is an underappreciated sport. Some people don’t even know it exists, and those that do probably know of it because of the 2009 movie Whip It. However, roller derby is alive and thriving in Chattanooga, and, according to Jessie Gantt, head of PR for the Chattanooga Roller Girls, “roller derby is a significant sport in Chattanooga because it breaks stereotypes and molds that have floated around society for ages stating that a woman can’t be a tough, feminine, and approachable athlete.”

The Chattanooga Roller Girls became a reality in 2008 after a team was pulled together. Since then, the CRG have proved themselves to be athletic, strong, successful, and nationally competitive.

The CRG is also extremely involved in community service by partnering with the Human Educational Society and Girls Inc. of Chattanooga. In fact, their upcoming event this Saturday, Summer Slam’her, will be benefiting the Orange Grove Center, a non-profit that serves adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

The CRG inspire women everywhere with their determination, athleticism, and confidence. Skate on down to the Chattanooga Convention Center this Saturday to experience the energy that the CRG brings.

Summer Slam’Her with the Chattanooga Roller Girls

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

chattanoogarollergirls.com