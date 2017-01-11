Painting with a purpose to benefit Art120 this Saturday

Art120 is a nonprofit organization that exists to teach art to children and bring art education to schools that lack active art programs. On Thanksgiving Day, their facility suffered a fire that destroyed its workspace in the Southside. They lost everything from the workspace to the artwork.

But Chattanooga never forgets its own, especially the tenaciously stubborn and supportive art community. Painting with a Twist has embraced Art120 by organizing a fun afternoon of painting and fundraising called Painting with a Purpose this Saturday at 1 p.m.

PWAT owners/operators Eric and Cindy Miller moved here from Florida because of their love for the Scenic City. They bring hopes to serve the community that as given them so much in return.

“When we learned what Art120 had lost in the fire we wanted to do something significant for them to help get them back up and running again.” Cindy Miller said.

Painting with a Purpose is a fundraising event that has Chattanooga written all over it because it blends our three favorite things: art, charity, and fun.

Tickets are $55 with the proceeds going to Art120. Reservations can be made atpaintingwithatwist.com/chattanooga. With your help, we can bring this non-profit back from the ashes.

Painting with a Purpose Art120

Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Painting with A Twist

1309 Panorama Dr. #111

(423) 892-4228

www.paintingwithatwist.com/chattanooga