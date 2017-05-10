Sippin' a cold one at the Chattabrewga Craft Beer Festival this Saturday

It’s always a good time for a couple of brews in a city like Chattanooga, but there’s no better place to sample the finest beers Chattanooga has to offer than at Chattabrewga.

This year will be Chattabrewga’s fifth year serving swell samples to attendees. General admission tickets are just $50 in advance ($60 at the gate, so buy early to save $10) and include a 5 oz. tasting glass and unlimited samples from noon to five.

“Chattabrewga is in its fifth year, and we are super excited to keep this event going," says Chattabrewga organizer Matt Leff. "It offers mutual benefit to all involved, and since day one we have been supporting the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. Started in 1995, their mission is to be the foremost advocate and provider for Tennesseans facing breast cancer through individual assistance, education, and legislative action. Wear pink Saturday to show your support!”

Taste it all, from Chattanooga Brewing Company and Terminal Brewhouse to newcomers OddStory Brewing Company, Steel Barrel Brewery, Mad Knight Brewing Company, and much more.

Take your brew-lovin’ momma down to the pavilion this Saturday for some non-traditional Mother’s Day good times and craft beers.

Chattabrewga Craft Beer Festival

Noon

First Tennessee Pavilion

1829 Carter St.

chattabrewga.com