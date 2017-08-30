Southeast Gassers Internally Combusted Euphoria

Southeast Gassers embrace internally combusted euphoria

In a few fractions of a second, two cars begin roaring down a quarter mile of rubber-coated asphalt. Crowds cheer happily from the sidelines and slight vibrations tickle their stomachs in the form of deafening roars. This is drag racing, not exactly two speed junkies who’ve pulled up beside each other at a red light, but pretty close.

It began in the ‘40s when the average stock car speeds began topping 100 or more miles an hour. Since then, drag racing has evolved into an enormously popular pastime. It’s produced hundreds of different vehicle classes and race styles each with their own specific restrictions and requirements. However, the “golden age” of drag racing seems to fall somewhere in the 1960’s.

One specific drag racing organization vows to recreate this era in all its former glory. Using historically accurate vehicles and car parts, the Southeast Gassers race their cars competitively under a very strict rule set. Their mission is to emulate the wheel up launches and groovy aesthetics that popularized the sport a little over fifty years ago.

On Saturday night, the gassers will be demonstrating this need for speed at the freshly renovated New Brainerd Optimist Drag Strip. Come witness the hot rod hysteria for yourself, in an evening filled with rumbling, nostalgia, and internally combusted euphoria.

Southeast Gassers

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Brainerd Motorsports Park

745 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold, GA

(706) 891-9831

newbrainerdoptimistdragstrip.com